Community rallies to help Olivet food truck owner after devastating fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Marty Martin, the owner of Olivet Truckin’ Awesome, recently lost his food truck to a fire. The residents of Olivet are saddened by the loss of what they consider a community staple. The community has rallied behind Marty and his food truck business, providing extensive support.

The truck caught fire on Wednesday and, due to the presence of multiple propane tanks, it was completely destroyed.

“Hey man, how you doing? What can we get ya?” Marty Martin talking to a customer.

It’s not just a food business, but one connected with this community.

“If it’s not the best food around, it ain’t coming off of my truck,” said Marty Martin, owner of Truckin’ Awesome.

Now it’s the community that’s returning the favor.

“Oh, he’s a great guy. I mean he’s helped me when I first moved out here, I had nothing,” said Justin Devries, Olivet resident.

It’s been 5 years of serving the Olivet community through his food truck, Truckin’ Awesome. Unfortunately, now that run has been cut short after it caught on fire and exploded early this week.

“Woah, stop, get back. I said there’s four propane tanks in there,” Martin recalls when the firefighters came to the truck.

“The last couple days have just floored me with the support that I’m getting from people,” said Martin. “I mean, it’s been a struggle. I’m not getting rich off the food truck, but it’s been paying the bills.”

While the food truck is now gone, the community is helping to support it in more ways than one. Hoping to maintain a staple that kept a community fed while in need.

“I want to be the place if you have a problem, you come see me. and if I can’t help you, I’ll find someone who can,” said Martin.

Martin’s food pantry, known as the community center, gives free food to those who need it the most. He says he’s not letting anyone go hungry.

“When I was down on my luck, he helped me out with some food and gave me advice,” said Devries.

And for that, community members are coming together with one goal in mind, to bring back the food truck.

“I knew I was doing a good thing here. But I never would’ve guessed how much the community appreciates it,” said Martin.

Whether it’s getting lunch at Martin’s temporary stand or the community donating funds.

“Small communities can come together,” said Devries. It’s the community that will hopefully get Martin a new truck.

“Thank you, I appreciate you being here,” said Martin to a customer.

If you would like to donate and help Marty Martin, click here for more information.

Martin says a new food truck may cost anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000. He says he’s grateful for the community’s support.

