Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACOMB CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The 26-year-old man accused of fleeing from police after an alleged stabbing and kidnapping is facing new charges, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced Thursday.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, Trice assaulted his ex-girlfriend, kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Smith, and got away in the woman’s car in Ingham County. An Amber Alert was issued after.

On Monday, July 3, St. Clair Shores police attempted a traffic stop on Trice but he drove away at a high rate of speed, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. Trice crashed with a police cruiser, disabling his car in the process. Trice tried to get out of the car, attempted to reach for an officer’s gun, and resisted arrest. He eventually was taken into custody.

Now, in Macomb County, Trice is charged with the following:

  • Fleeing and eluding in the third-degree (5-year felony)
  • Attempt to disarm an officer (5-year felony)
  • Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (5-year felony)
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon (5-year-felony)
  • Resisting and obstructing causing injury (4-year felony)
  • Three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer (2-year felonies)

“Tragically, this case has taken a heart-wrenching turn, as we must now face the devastating reality that the little girl, a precious life with endless potential, was brutally taken away. The alleged events that transpired in our neighbor county are heinous actions. The relentless efforts of all law enforcement including the St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe police departments led to the eventual capture of the defendant,” Lucido said. “However, the apprehension did not come without difficulty, as he actively evaded his capture and ultimate arrest, displaying a complete disregard for the lives and safety of others. The defendant’s resistance and attempts to elude justice only compound the severity of his crimes,” Lucido continued.

It’s unclear when Trice’s Macomb County arraignment date will be. Trice has been officially charged in Ingham County and remains in jail without bond.

In Ingham County, Trice was arraigned on Wednesday, July 5, on the following charges:

  • Assault with intent to murder
  • Two counts of criminal sexual conduct first-degree
  • Home invasion first-degree
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Aggravated domestic violence second offense
  • Unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault

Trice was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender, according to The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges could still be presented. Trice is scheduled in court for these charges on July 13 at 8:30 a.m. His preliminary hearing is July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

