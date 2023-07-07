3 Michigan teens allegedly toss fire-lit leaves into oil storage tank, causing 2 tanks to rupture

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three teens were injured after allegedly lighting leaves on fire and tossing them into an oil storage tank, causing a flash fire and rupturing the tanks.

Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to an incident at a crude oil storage tank at the 11000 block of Maple Road in Birch Run Township on Friday, June 23, at around 1 p.m.

According to police, three boys—ages 13, 14 and 15—were playing near two large crude oil storage tanks behind a middle school. The boys allegedly dropped leaves they lit on fire into one of the storage tanks, causing an instantaneous flash fire and rupturing both tanks.

Crude oil leaked from the ruptured tanks but was later restored by the Bailer Oil Company—which leases the property from the Birch Run School District.

All three boys were sent to a local hospital for medical treatment and were later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

