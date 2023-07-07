Advertise With Us

3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were killed and two were critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of West Townsend and Jones roads in Dallas Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old woman was driving eastbound on West Townsend Road when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said the driver and a man in the vehicle died at the scene and a woman passenger died at the hospital later. Two men who were also passengers remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Further details were not revealed at the time. The identities of those involved have not been released.

