What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice is facing multiple charges and could be facing more after the body of 2-year-old Wynter Smith was found in a Detroit alley Wednesday.

With Trice’s criminal past, some law enforcement question if he should have been on the streets to begin with.

While there are no new charges connected to Wynter’s kidnapping and disappearance, 26-year-old Rashad Trice is in the Ingham County Jail, charged in connection with the stabbing and rape of Wynter’s mother. He was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender is being held without bond.

This is not the first time Rashad Trice is facing felony charges. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, in 2021 Trice faced jail time in Livingston County after pleading guilty for five sentences, including resisting and assaulting an officer and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Livingston County Sheriff said with a past like this, it shows Trice does not obey the law.

“I mean at what point do you say ‘Enough’s enough?’ And from what I understand about this particular guy’s criminal history it probably should’ve been a while ago,” said Murphy.

While Murphy said he’s all about giving second chances, sometimes people like Rashad Trice continue a life of crime.

“This is a person that doesn’t conform to societal norms,” said Murphy.

Trice faced a year in Livingston County Jail for assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and fleeing and eluding.

“Frankly, these are significant charges and if it were up to me and I was a judge I would’ve sentenced a little bit harsher,” said Murphy.

Now Trice is facing even more charges out of Ingham County after being arrested for the stabbing of Wynter Smith’s mother, including assault with intent to murder and aggravated domestic violence.

“It’s no secret that you know when people are in jail they can’t do harm,” said Murphy.

To help prevent domestic violence situations Kaitlyn Fales, with Siren Eaton Shelter, works one on one with victims.

“I am a supervisor for our domestic violence staff, but I also take crisis calls, do intakes and help with nonresidential services,” said Fales.

The shelter provides emergency shelter and support services for domestic violence survivors.

“I enjoy being able to help people either understand the relationships that they’re in maybe aren’t the most healthy or are toxic and abusive,” said Fales.

Providing a safe space to break relationship violence that police said Wynter’s mother endured at the hands of Rashad Trice.

Trice is set to appear in court on Thursday, July 13, and will find out if he stands trial in connection with the attack on Wynter’s mother on July 20.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

