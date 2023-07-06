Traffic alert: WB I-96 at Williamston Road closed due to 1-car crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes on westbound I-96 at Williamston Road are closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at 6:41 a.m. on July 6.

First Alert Traffic: Westbound I-96 is Closed at Williamston Road due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/WYvtnC9mZc — Darrin Rockcole (@DarrinRockcole) July 6, 2023

News 10 is at the scene and saw a white vehicle is heavily damaged and on its side.

Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday morning that one car crashed on the highway at around 6:30 a.m. Injuries are confirmed but it is unclear at this time as to how many were injured.

