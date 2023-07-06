Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: WB I-96 at Williamston Road closed due to 1-car crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes on westbound I-96 at Williamston Road are closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at 6:41 a.m. on July 6.

News 10 is at the scene and saw a white vehicle is heavily damaged and on its side.

Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday morning that one car crashed on the highway at around 6:30 a.m. Injuries are confirmed but it is unclear at this time as to how many were injured.

