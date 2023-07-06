Suspect barricades himself with another person in standoff in Washtenaw County, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are handling a standoff with a homicide suspect early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of International Drive in Ypsilanti Township on July 6 for a stabbing. Details on the stabbing are limited.

Authorities said a 44-year-old man died from the stabbing, and the 27-year-old suspect barricaded himself with another person in a nearby apartment armed with a firearm.

Neighbors in the apartment complex evacuated the area, and part of the complex is not accessible. Officials ask residents to avoid the area as the situation is being handled.

