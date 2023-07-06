Advertise With Us

Police seek tips finding mini-excavator stolen in Calhoun County

(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a stolen CAT Mini-Excavator that was taken Sunday.

Police said the suspect driving a black RAM pick-up pulling a flatbed gooseneck trailer, allegedly stole the equipment from a construction site on I-94 and I-69 on July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Shooting injures 4 in Downtown Lansing
Portland man dies after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Drier conditions do return soon for Mid-Michigan
Family of Wynter Smith to hold vigil in her memory
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash