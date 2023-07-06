Police seek tips finding mini-excavator stolen in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a stolen CAT Mini-Excavator that was taken Sunday.

Police said the suspect driving a black RAM pick-up pulling a flatbed gooseneck trailer, allegedly stole the equipment from a construction site on I-94 and I-69 on July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

