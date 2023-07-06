Pickles, one of the Spartan Stadium falcons, not going back into wild after ‘accident’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Pickles, one of the falcons born and raised at the Spartan Stadium, will not be released back into the wild.

Background: Spartan Stadium falcons begin leaving the nest

The Michigan State University Fisheries and Wildlife Club announced on July 6 that Pickles, R-71, was involved in an accident and will not be released back into the wild.

The club said Pickles would not have survived without the Wildlife rehabilitation center’s team.

“We are so grateful they have taken Pickles in and are getting him trained to be an ambassador,” said MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club.

