Part of Miller Road in Lansing closing for road work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Miller Road will be closed beginning Monday for road work.

Starting July 10, Miller Road from Cedar Street to Washington Avenue will be closed for manhole cover repairs.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said detours will be provided.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 14.

