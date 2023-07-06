Advertise With Us

Part of Miller Road in Lansing closing for road work

Part of Miller Road closing for road work
Part of Miller Road closing for road work(City of Lansing Public Service Department)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Miller Road will be closed beginning Monday for road work.

Starting July 10, Miller Road from Cedar Street to Washington Avenue will be closed for manhole cover repairs.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said detours will be provided.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, July 14.

