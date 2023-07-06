Mid-Michigan Matters: Wild About Our Rivers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The community can join Potter Park Zoo for its first river cleanup event Saturday.
Rachel Marlatt, with Potter Park Zoo, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share how you can help clean local rivers this weekend.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.