Man dies after officer-involved shooting

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Roscommon County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

An officer from the Denton Township Police Department and a deputy from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Prudenville at 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 for a wellness check.

Upon arrival, the officers communicated with the resident, 53-year-old Barry Eugene Phillips. Phillips was armed with a gun, according to Michigan State Police.

The officers tried to get Phillips to drop his weapon, but he went inside his residence and retrieved a long gun, MSP said, adding he then pointed the rifle at the officers.

The Denton Township officer fired at Phillips, hitting him, MSP said.

Live-saving measures were attempted at the scene. Phillips was then transported to Mid-Michigan Hospital in West Branch where he was pronounced dead.

MSP is investigating the situation.

The Denton Township police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

MSP: 3 injured in Flint shooting
