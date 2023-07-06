Laingsburg community raises $25K for families of teens killed in crash

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A small tight-knit community is coming together to help three families cope with a deadly car crash.

A June 20 crash in Shiawassee County killed 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger and 16-year-old Dustin Winans and injured two others.

Their families are facing serious medical expenses. The Dairy Den, a Lainsburg ice cream shop, started a fundraiser to help the families pay for funerals and hospital bills. It raised more than $25,000.

There’s a new way to help. The Foresight Group, a printing company in Lansing, donated Lainsburg Strong bracelets.

Kribs, the owner of Dairy Den, said the family is grateful for the community’s response.

“There were those moments of tears and hugs. And they were just, ‘Thank you. You have no idea how much this helps in this moment,’” Kribs said. “And it doesn’t change the tragedy, but it doesn’t have to be a financial tragedy.”

More information can be found here.

