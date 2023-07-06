Advertise With Us

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks driver captured on video doing donuts in parking lot

‘Do you buy your own tires?’
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5390.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, they are looking for a driver who was captured on video doing donuts in an Odess Township parking lot for questioning.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

“Did you know the pavement was new?” the sheriff’s office asked on social media. “What was the goal here? So many questions.”

