Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in Dickinson County.

Information is currently limited, but the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the parking lot of Hamilton Lake in Waucedah Township.

In a press release, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, the department received a report about human skeletal remains. With the help of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, the remains were recovered Wednesday.

“Once we had decided on a response plan, we participated in the recovery operations. I was a part of the nine-member team that was digging on that site,” said Zachary Blaksmith, Michigan State Police forensic science division laboratory manager.

Forensic Anthropologists from both Michigan and Wisconsin have been consulted to help identify the remains. The sheriff’s department says the remains appear to be “old in nature” and they are not believed to be linked to any local missing persons.

The MSP Crime Lab in Marquette will help assist local law enforcement agencies process forensic evidence at no extra cost.

“Forensic services in the U.P. outside of what is provided by our laboratory is pretty much non-existent,” Blaksmith said.

This is the third set of human remains found in the southern U.P. and northern Wisconsin in the past year. Florence County Deputies are still trying to identify remains belonging to an adult female found in October. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller said extracting DNA from the bones and finding a sample to compare it to is extremely time-consuming. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (WDOJ) is leading the investigation.

Menominee County Sheriff Deputies are still investigating human remains found in Holmes Township in May. Blaksmith said while these discoveries may be concerning to the public, it is not uncommon.

“Each of these cases has been in a place where people have noticed us coming out and doing our work,” Blaksmith said. “I believe it would be typical that one to three types of these recoveries would be done across the U.P. in a given year.”

Dickinson County Undersheriff Aaron Rochon said the investigation is still in its beginning stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Last published: Jul 6, 2023 8:47:55 AM

