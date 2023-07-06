Advertise With Us

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks subject in theft investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at...
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the person was involved in a theft. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
5 injured in 2-car crash on Larch Street in Lansing

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
Authorities to give update on missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Michigan sees 5-year increase in deer struck by cars
Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations
Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations
Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations