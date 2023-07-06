Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks subject in theft investigation
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, the person was involved in a theft. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.
