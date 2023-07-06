Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks subject in theft investigation

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the person was involved in a theft. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.