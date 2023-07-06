Grand Ledge Area District Library hosts food drive to combat rising costs

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A community food drive was held Thursday at the Grand Ledge Area District Library.

With inflation, food is expensive, and the library wants to ensure families have food on the table. The library is accepting food donations, including condiments, cereal, canned goods such as fruit and soup, as well as new household goods like tissues and toothbrushes.

All donations will go to the Grand Ledge SDA Food Pantry and will be distributed through the city’s emergency assistance program.

“It feels really good to give,” said Stefanie Black, with the Grand Ledge District Library. “Just coming in and dropping off a small pack of soup cans is rewarding, as you’re helping people who really need it.”

The library will be accepting donations throughout the month during business hours. More information can be found on the official Grand Ledge Area District Library website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.