First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms passed through Mid-Michigan during the night and more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today. The rain is with a cold front that will move through the area today. Any thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be cooler today with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures dip back into the mid 50s.

Friday promises to be a great looking day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Both days this weekend have a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm passing through the area. High temperatures over the weekend will once again be near 80º

Monday features some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. The middle of next week each day has a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 6, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 103° 2012

Lansing Record Low: 39° 1972

Jackson Record High: 101º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 42º 2001

