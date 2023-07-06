Advertise With Us

Cloudy skies and humid conditions today, plus today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We did see some rain and storms last night and this morning and we may see a little more before the day is done. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has your First Alert Forecast during News 10+. Also, Taylor Gattoni and Nicole Buchmann share what to look forward today on Studio 10, plus they share today’s top stories.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Shooting injures 4 in Downtown Lansing
Portland man dies after truck crashes into tree

Latest News

Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Part of Miller Road closing for road work
Part of Miller Road in Lansing closing for road work
Police seek tips finding mini-excavator stolen in Calhoun County
Drier conditions do return soon for Mid-Michigan