OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - With no cure, Alzheimer’s is a heartbreaking disease that slowly takes away your memory, and your ability to function. However, a new drug is slowing that process down, giving those affected more time with their loved ones.

The FDA made a big decision Thursday about the first-of-its-kind drug, called Leqembi. The drug costs $26,000 a year out of pocket, but the FDA just issued a new approval, reducing costs and improving access for many.

“To give the patients hope, that maybe we can give them more quality functional time,” said Dr. Margaret Frey, a neurologist with Memorial Health Care.

Addressing the root cause of Alzheimer’s instead of the symptoms, Leqembi is the first drug approved by the FDA that’s proven to slow the disease’s progression in some patients. Almost 200,000 Michiganders are living with Alzheimer’s, making the drug an exciting option that’s now being offered at Memorial Health Care in Owosso.

“That’s very satisfying as a physician, to be able to see patients with some sort of hope when they’re facing something as devastating as this,” said Dr. Frey.

Leqembi slows Alzheimer’s progression by about 27%. While a few Mid-Michiganders are taking the new drug, access is limited due to costs and coverage issues.

“You had this treatment at your fingertips and suddenly you had Medicare saying, yeah, but you can’t quite get access to that at this point in time,” said Alzheimer’s patient Joe Montminy to CNN.

However, the FDA did improve access for Leqembi, by allowing providers such as Medicare and Medicaid to pay for the drug.

“We’re excited. We wanna see this drug succeed, we want to see our patients do well, and so it’s a time that is hopeful,” said Dr. Frey.

With some potential for negative side effects, Leqembi patients are closely monitored by their doctors. Memorial Health Care in Owosso says their patients have not had complications yet. They say Leqembi is designed for patients with the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s and is not suitable for everyone.

