1 dead, 10 injured in van crash on I-96

Traffic alert: WB I-96 at Williamston Road closed due to crash
Traffic alert: WB I-96 at Williamston Road closed due to crash(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and a total of 10 others are hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on I-96 Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the crash on westbound I-96 in Wheatfield Township, just south of Williamston.

Background: WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Deputies say a 25-year-old man was driving a 15-passenger van when he lost control and drifted into the median. The van then overturned several times, ejecting passengers from the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man died as a result of the crash and ten others are being treated at area hospitals. Of those, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man are listed in critical condition.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident and askes that anyone with information contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s OFfice at (517) 676-8202.

