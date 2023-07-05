Advertise With Us

Temperatures continue to climb today, rain chances on the way this week

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity are the story on this Wednesday with sunshine giving way to an isolated late-day storm chance. Our Justin Bradford will give you the First Alert Forecast and expected rain showers on the way. Also, join Taylor Gattoni and Claudia Sella for today’s top stories and what to expect on Studio 10. We’ll check in with our news team to what they’re working on later this evening.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

