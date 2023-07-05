Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating National Raspberry Month

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is celebrating National Raspberry Month by bringing in a trending treat.

Below is the recipe they used for Raspberry Yogurt Clusters:

  • 2 cups fresh raspberries
  • 1 1/2 cup dairy free vanilla or plain yogurt
  • 9 oz chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • Sea salt flakes

Did you know that summer raspberries are generally best picked from early July until about mid August, and that the best berries for picking are fully red and lush?

For more fun facts visit https://www.elpl.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway
5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
5 injured in 2-car crash on Larch Street in Lansing

Latest News

Lugnuts Hit and Attendance Home Run
Take to the Skies with C.A.R.D.S of Lansing
Dam Jam Takes Over Old Town
A House that is Out of this World