Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating National Raspberry Month

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is celebrating National Raspberry Month by bringing in a trending treat.

Below is the recipe they used for Raspberry Yogurt Clusters:

2 cups fresh raspberries

1 1/2 cup dairy free vanilla or plain yogurt

9 oz chocolate chips

1 tbsp coconut oil

Sea salt flakes

Did you know that summer raspberries are generally best picked from early July until about mid August, and that the best berries for picking are fully red and lush?

For more fun facts visit https://www.elpl.org/

