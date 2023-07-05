Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers blank As - but does that mean anything at this point?

Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we talk about the Tigers shutting out Oakland - but does it even matter at this point considering the records?
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we talk about the Tigers shutting out Oakland - but does it even matter at this point considering the records? Plus we talk some golf, look at the moves in the Detroit Red Wings front office and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

