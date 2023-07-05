Shooting injures 4 in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are injured after a shooting in Downtown Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Washington Square shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 5 on reports of a shooting.

Officials said four victims, all Black men, suffered gunshot wounds. Lansing Police confirmed that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said a suspect has not been arrested in connection to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 10 for the very latest.

