Shooting injures 4 in Downtown Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are injured after a shooting in Downtown Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Washington Square shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 5 on reports of a shooting.

Officials said four victims, all Black men, suffered gunshot wounds. Lansing Police confirmed that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said a suspect has not been arrested in connection to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with News 10 for the very latest.

