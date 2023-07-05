Rounds of showers on the way and your morning headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s, we do have a small chance later in the afternoon of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and an update on our air quality after a night of fireworks.

Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972

Jackson Record High: 103º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

