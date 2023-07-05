Rounds of showers on the way and your morning headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s, we do have a small chance later in the afternoon of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and an update on our air quality after a night of fireworks.
Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Wednesday.
- Rounds of showers and thunderstorms late today into Thursday
- FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
- Shooting injures 4 in Downtown Lansing
- 5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing
- Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972
- Jackson Record High: 103º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972
