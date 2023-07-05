Advertise With Us

Rounds of showers on the way and your morning headlines

While today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s, we do have a small...
While today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s, we do have a small chance later in the afternoon of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up.(Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While today will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90s, we do have a small chance later in the afternoon of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and an update on our air quality after a night of fireworks.

Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Wednesday.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 5, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1911
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 103º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

