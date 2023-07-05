Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo to host river cleanup

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to lend a helping hand, you can head over to Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo is asking for help with a river cleanup event Saturday along the Lansing River Trail. The event aims to protect the river and wildlife.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in front of the Potter Park Zoo. Supplies will be provided for all volunteers.

You can sign up for the event here.

