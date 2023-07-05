Portland man dies after truck crashes into tree

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Portland man died Tuesday night after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree in Portland Township.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on July 4 at around 8:30 p.m. on Divine Highway at the intersection of Barnes Road.

According to police, a 68-year-old Portland man was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on Divine Highway. Authorities said the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. The man was taken out of the truck and transported to Sparrow Ionia, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the only person in the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.