Portland man dies after truck crashes into tree

(Ionia County Sheriff Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Portland man died Tuesday night after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree in Portland Township.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on July 4 at around 8:30 p.m. on Divine Highway at the intersection of Barnes Road.

According to police, a 68-year-old Portland man was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on Divine Highway. Authorities said the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. The man was taken out of the truck and transported to Sparrow Ionia, where he was later pronounced dead. He was the only person in the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

