Lansing Lugnuts welcome largest crowd since 2013 with over 11K people at Independence Day game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts had their largest turnout in a decade on Tuesday.

The Lansing Lugnuts posted to Facebook on July 4 that 11,521 people showed up to the game.

“Thank you for Going Nuts with us tonight, and happy 4th!” wrote Lansing Lugnuts on Facebook.

The Lugnuts beat the Lake County Captains 7-4.

