Jackson organization launches survey asking residents about improvements needed in the city’s southside

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An organization focused on improving Jackson’s southside neighborhood is launching a survey to hear from the community on improvements needed in the area.

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority (MLKCIA) launched the survey Wednesday, July 5, asking residents and business owners to consider which amenities and features they would like to see progress.

“The changes we’re planning will take a lot of time and resources, and this is the first step in getting people involved and excited about the future of the MLK Corridor,” said City Manager Jonathan Greene.

The survey is open through July 31.

MLKCIA members will also be canvassing MLK Corridor neighborhoods to hand out surveys in person, and hard copies of surveys will be located in churches and public spaces around the city.

