Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lobby services closed due to broken air conditioner

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A broken air conditioner prompted the closure of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff’s lobby services Wednesday.

According to authorities, an air compressor for the air conditioning is broken, leading to parts of the building being above 90 degrees. A replacement part is being installed and the Sheriff’s Office said safety measures have been taken for the care of inmates.

The closure will last until further notice.

