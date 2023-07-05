Advertise With Us

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office lobby services closed due to broken air conditioner

Lobby closed until further notice
(KAIT-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A broken air conditioner prompted the closure of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff’s lobby services Wednesday.

According to authorities, an air compressor for the air conditioning is broken, leading to parts of the building being above 90 degrees. A replacement part is being installed and the Sheriff’s Office said safety measures have been taken for the care of inmates.

The closure will last until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

