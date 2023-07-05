Advertise With Us

Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is wrapping up a major renovation project.

There will now be two lobbies instead of one. The original lobby is for adoptions only, while the new lobby is designated for animal control drop-offs and pet surrenders. Additionally, a new cat intake area has been created separate from the dogs to reduce stress. The shelter is particularly proud of its new Rainbow Room, which serves as a quiet space for families to say goodbye to their beloved pets.

“Having a room where it’s separate from everyone else that’s coming in, it really was important to us to have that space available so we can provide that service with the utmost respect for the family that’s going through that loss,” said Lydia Sattler, the Animal Services Director.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will hold its Bissell Empty the Shelter event on Thursday. For the first time ever, puppies will be included for a fee of $50 each, while adult dogs will be available for $10 dollars. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway
5 injured in shooting after altercation during party in Lansing
Wynter Cole Smith
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
5 injured in 2-car crash on Larch Street in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan sees 5-year increase in deer struck by cars
Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations
Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations
Grand Ledge Area District Library spreads kindness one rock at a time
Grand Ledge Area District Library spreads kindness one rock at a time
Consumers Energy announces proposal for underground power lines