Jackson County Animal Shelter wraps up renovations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is wrapping up a major renovation project.

There will now be two lobbies instead of one. The original lobby is for adoptions only, while the new lobby is designated for animal control drop-offs and pet surrenders. Additionally, a new cat intake area has been created separate from the dogs to reduce stress. The shelter is particularly proud of its new Rainbow Room, which serves as a quiet space for families to say goodbye to their beloved pets.

“Having a room where it’s separate from everyone else that’s coming in, it really was important to us to have that space available so we can provide that service with the utmost respect for the family that’s going through that loss,” said Lydia Sattler, the Animal Services Director.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter will hold its Bissell Empty the Shelter event on Thursday. For the first time ever, puppies will be included for a fee of $50 each, while adult dogs will be available for $10 dollars. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.