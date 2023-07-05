Advertise With Us

Grand Ledge Area District Library spreads kindness one rock at a time

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Area District Library hosted its “Kindness Rocks!” event Wednesday morning, where children painted their own rocks with positive messages.

They can choose to keep their rocks or spread positivity by hiding them around Grand Ledge.

“We hope everybody will have fun in this crafting event,” said Stefanie Black, with the Grand Ledge District Library. “We have many other crafting events and summer reading program events ongoing.”

The library held another painting session at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A full list of events can be found on the official Grand Ledge Area District Library website.

