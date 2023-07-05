Advertise With Us

Fully-accessible playground in Lansing expected to open in September

The project had seen several delays due to the pandemic and permit issues
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Play Michigan!, a fully-accessible playground for children, is expected to open in September.

Groundbreaking on the project started in May after several delays.

Background: ‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing

The park is being built in Downtown Lansing, on the Grand River, near Saginaw Street and Grand Avenue.

Aside from the playground equipment, there will be a picnic deck, a pavilion, and a boardwalk giving access for all to get up close to the grand river.

“Things are hopping along, we can’t believe how fast things are going,” said Community Foundation president Laurie Baumer. “It’s got its complications, you’re on a riverfront, you’ve got contaminated soils that need to be removed, takes a little time.”

The City of Lansing and the Community Foundation are behind the project, which aims to meet the needs of children with physical, sensory and other disabilities.

You can see renders of the park design here.

More: Community news

