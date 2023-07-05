Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Lugnuts set off fireworks for record-setting crowd

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this episode of News 10+’s ‘Extra Innings,’ Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa sit down with Taylor Gattoni to recap the series against in-state rivals, the Great Lakes Loons.

The Lugnuts were back home for the 4th of July and played in front of a record-setting crowd, who were not disappointed by the game. We look at a few highlights from the weekend and preview the next series. Plus, we preview the MLB Draft League Prospect game, Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame night, and we look at some former Lugnuts who are in the MLB All-Star game.

