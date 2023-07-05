Dearing Road exit ramp from I-94 closed for construction

Advertise With Us

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the Dearing Road exit ramp from I-94 Wednesday.

Crews closed the ramp on July 5 to rebuild it. Traffic will be detoured via westbound Michigan Avenue to eastbound I-94 and then to Dearing Road.

The closure is expected to last until August 4.

