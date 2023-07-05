Dearing Road exit ramp from I-94 closed for construction

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the Dearing Road exit ramp from I-94 Wednesday.

Crews closed the ramp on July 5 to rebuild it. Traffic will be detoured via westbound Michigan Avenue to eastbound I-94 and then to Dearing Road.

The closure is expected to last until August 4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.