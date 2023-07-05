Crews repairing sewer line near Carrier Creek in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are repairing a sanitary sewer line running near a section of Carrier Creek for a few months.

Carrier Creek between St. Joe and Gettysburg will have heavy equipment and trucks in the area along with road closures as crews repair a sanitary sewer line from July 5 through the end of September.

Delta Township said road signs and detours will aid traffic direction.

“This major sewer project is needed to replace sections of sanitary sewer to ensure compliance and environmental stewardship,” said Delta Township in a Facebook post.

