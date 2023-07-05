Consumers Energy announces proposal for underground power lines

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan power supplier Consumers Energy announced Wednesday a proposal to explore burying power lines underground.

After a number of lengthy outages this year, including a major ice storm that left Jackson residents without power for several days, Consumers Energy customers are asking for action to keep it from happening again.

“We had family friends, for three or four days without heat in the middle of winter, and that’s super scary and not fun,” said Potterville resident Emme Dreysse.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek said customers have been vocal about their need for a more reliable power grid, and the company’s proposal for a pilot project is part of meeting that demand.

“One of the things that we can do, one of the tools that we can use, to build a more reliable power grid is burying power lines underground,” he said.

The proposal is currently in the hands of the Michigan Public Service Commission. If it’s approved, Consumers Energy can start looking for the best, most cost-effective way to get lines underground. The intended result would be the burial of about 400 miles of line per year. As of right now, Consumers Energy reports only 15% of its lines are underground.

Paciorek said the bulk of the pilot work will be examining real-world examples of improvement, resulting from buried power lines. It would target the counties of Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, and Iosco.

In addition to improving public safety, Paciorek said burying power lines can protect them from power outage risks.

“When we have thunderstorms that roll through in the summer, with 60 to 70 miles-per-hour wind gusts, or we have ice storms like the one we saw earlier this year,” he said. “When those things happen, it causes trees to fall down on the lines, resulting in power outages.”

Customers like Richard Johnson are eager to see the project put into motion, with hopes that it will lead to buried lines statewide.

“Considering that we have so much going on in the downtown area, I believe that once it’s done, it would be a lot more efficient and better for everybody,” he said.

Consumers Energy is anticipating a $4 million price tag on its pilot program, but if all goes according to plan, Paciorek said customers won’t see rates rise. He said Consumers Energy is expecting a response to their proposal from the Michigan Public Service Commission by the end of this year.

