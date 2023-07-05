City of St. Johns selects new city manager

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The City of St. Johns selected its new city manager.

Chad Gamble’s contract was approved unanimously by the commission at its meeting on May 22. He will take his oath of office on July 10.

“I am thrilled to be part of the amazing team at the City of St. Johns, and to serve this vibrant community. I appreciate commission’s support and look forward to working with everyone to advance the City of St. Johns toward the commission’s goals and objectives,” said Gamble.

Gamble will be responsible with implementing city commission policy and collaborating on strategic and financial planning. He will also serve as an ambassador for the community and other governmental agencies.

The community is invited for a meet-and-greet with the new city manager on July 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse Chambers.

