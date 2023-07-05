Chance to golf in Comerica Park

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Golf fans have the chance to play a round of golf from the upper deck of Comerica Park.

Upper Deck Golf has partnered with Comerica Park to offer this “once in a lifetime golfing experience” inside the Detroit baseball stadium.

The VIP experience will start and end at the Clubhouse Sports Bar and Festival Area where participants can enjoy cold beer, food, music, and golf challenges.

Players will receive 18 complimentary golf balls and clubs (SW through 8 Iron) but players can bring their own clubs if they prefer (SW through 8 Iron). Each hole will range from 75 to 150 yards and adjusted slope distances will be provided at each hole.

For more information, visit Upper Deck Golf’s website.

