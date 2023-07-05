Bellevue Road ramp to NB US-127 closed for construction

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the Bellevue Road ramp to northbound US-127 Wednesday for maintenance.

The closure started at 7 a.m. on July 5 and is expected to last until July 26.

MDOT said the detour route is from Bellevue Road to Tuttle Road and then to Barnes Road.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.