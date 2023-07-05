Advertise With Us

Authorities to give update on missing 2-year-old Lansing girl

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are expected to give an update Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a 2-year-old Lansing girl.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

The search for Smith is ongoing. Authorities are asking people who drive along I-96 and Grand River Avenue between Lansing and Detroit to watch out for anything unusual that could possibly lead to Wynter. The police said the suspect was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on the route between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is described as a Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

Anyone with information on Wynter Cole Smith’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The investigation is ongoing.

Prior coverage:

