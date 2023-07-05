Advertise With Us

Armored truck spills hundreds of coins in rollover crash on I-96

A crash on I-96 spilled hundreds of coins on July 5, 2023.
A crash on I-96 spilled hundreds of coins on July 5, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins on the side of I-96 after rolling over Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about noon on the eastbound lanes of I-96, near Waverly Road in Windsor Township. Police said the driver was unable to stop in time for a traffic backup, clipped a vehicle and rolled over into the ditch.

The occupants of the truck experienced minor injuries and the occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

