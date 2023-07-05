Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who police say kidnapped a 2-year-old Lansing girl has been arraigned in an Ingham County court.

On Wednesday, Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit was arraigned on charges from what the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office says was a ‘brutal physical and sexual assault’ on Sunday. An investigation into additional charges related to the disappearance of Wynter Cole-Smith continues.

Trice was arraigned on the following:

Assault with Intent to Murder

Criminal Sexual Conduct - 1st degree (two counts)

Home Invasion - 1st degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

Aggravated Domestic Violence - second offense

Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and Felonious Assualt

Trice was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender and is being held without bond He will next be in court for a pre-trial Probable Cause Conference on Thursday, July 13, and a preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 20 - both before Judge Kristen Simmons.

More: Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say

Law enforcement continues the search for Wynter across the state. Police say Wynter’s mother was stabbed by Trice before he took her daughter, who is not biologically his child.

“Anyone found to be willfully impeding this investigation could face criminal charges,” Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said in a release. “If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Teams are working throughout the state to find Wynter. Our office is committed to assisting to locate her in whatever ways we can. We encourage the public to follow the Lansing Police Department or FBI-Detroit for accurate updates and information.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of Wynter.

More:

FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.