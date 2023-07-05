9 people injured in 2 shootings in Lansing within 24 hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are voicing their concerns Lansing saw two separate mass shootings within 24 hours over Independence Day.

Five people were injured in a shooting at a party on Lansing’s south side early Tuesday morning. One person remains in critical condition.

Less than 24 hours later, four men were injured in a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Washington Square and West Allegan Street in Downtown Lansing. Police said none of their injuries are life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

Both shootings are under investigation by the Lansing Police Department.

“They were both large gatherings that started off peaceful,” said Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee. “Parties with alcohol and fireworks.”

Sosebee said violence is an issue in the city and reducing gun crimes has been a focus of his officers.

“We will be there and we will find the perpetrators,” Sosebee said. “We are not going to put up with gun violence in our community anymore.”

Wednesday’s shooting took place downtown on South Washington Square, a popular area for dining and shopping.

Siso Dhladhla lives and works in downtown Lansing. For him, the shooting hits close to home.

“When I heard what happened, I was really taken aback, honestly,” Dhladhla said. “I heard about this morning from another business owner. It was unexpected.”

Police said the incident started with an argument that escalated into a fight before guns were brought into it.

Residents said crime won’t stop them from enjoying the city.

“We want to share life, we want to share love, we want to share community,” Dhladhla said. “We don’t like having happenings of this nature in our neighborhood.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects have been taken into custody, but they have identified persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

