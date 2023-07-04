Advertise With Us

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

