Michigan State’s Baris wins opening qualifier round at Cranbrook Tennis Classic

Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (WILX) - After a stellar freshman campaign, the men’s tennis Big Ten Freshman of the Year and rising Michigan State sophomore Ozan Baris has started gaining momentum on the professional circuit.

Baris posted a singles runner-up finish as well as a doubles title at the M25 Wichita ITF Tournament back in late June.

He then followed that up with another doubles title the following week at the Tulsa Pro Championship.

Now with the Cranbrook Tennis Classic making a stop on the ATP Challenger Tour right in Baris’ home state, the Okemos native is adding to his professional portfolio.

Baris earned a qualifying wildcard into the inaugural tournament in Bloomfield Hills and won his first qualifying round Monday, handling ATP #334-ranked Christian Langmo, 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s a long week ahead of me. It was a good way to start it, so I’m ready for more,” Baris said. “The confidence is just something I’ve been really working on. The mental side I think is undervalued and I’ve really been putting an emphasis on that the last four weeks or so and I believe the confidence is growing because of that.”

Baris now gets India’s Mukund Sasikumar in the second round of qualifies Tuesday at 10 a.m., with a spot in the main draw on the line.

