Advertise With Us

Michigan State’s Baris wins opening qualifier round at Cranbrook Tennis Classic

B1G Freshman of Year moves within a match of main draw,
Ozan Baris wins first qualifier round at Cranbrook Tennis Classic
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (WILX) - After a stellar freshman campaign, the men’s tennis Big Ten Freshman of the Year and rising Michigan State sophomore Ozan Baris has started gaining momentum on the professional circuit.

Baris posted a singles runner-up finish as well as a doubles title at the M25 Wichita ITF Tournament back in late June.

He then followed that up with another doubles title the following week at the Tulsa Pro Championship.

Now with the Cranbrook Tennis Classic making a stop on the ATP Challenger Tour right in Baris’ home state, the Okemos native is adding to his professional portfolio.

Baris earned a qualifying wildcard into the inaugural tournament in Bloomfield Hills and won his first qualifying round Monday, handling ATP #334-ranked Christian Langmo, 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s a long week ahead of me. It was a good way to start it, so I’m ready for more,” Baris said. “The confidence is just something I’ve been really working on. The mental side I think is undervalued and I’ve really been putting an emphasis on that the last four weeks or so and I believe the confidence is growing because of that.”

Baris now gets India’s Mukund Sasikumar in the second round of qualifies Tuesday at 10 a.m., with a spot in the main draw on the line.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
Lansing police pursue suspect in connection to car shooting

Latest News

Ozan Baris wins first qualifier round at Cranbrook Tennis Classic
Fred Heumann is in for Tim as we talk about Rickie Fowler winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rickie wins Rocket and Yzerplan moves in motion
Spartan Spirits: the haunted history of Michigan State University's campus.
MSU Announces Ticket Plan For Penn State Game
Serena Williams’ tennis racket to be featured at Michigan History Museum