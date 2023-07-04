Michigan State’s Baris loses 3-setter in Cranbrook Tennis Classic Final Qualifier

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State rising sophomore tennis player Ozan Baris has been producing impressive results this summer on the professional circuit.

Baris was playing in this week’s inaugural Cranbrook Tennis Classic, which marks a stop on the Associated Tennis Professionals Challenger Tour.

Baris won his first round qualifying match Monday and needed one more win Tuesday in the qualifying rounds to gain entry to the main draw Round of 32, which includes headliners such as former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori, two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren and 110-ranked Aussie James Duckworth.

Baris was sharp early against India’s Mukund Sasikumar, ranked 385 in the world, using two breaks in the first five games of the opening set, before taking the set 6-2 in 47 minutes.

On the ensuing changeover, Baris immediately called a trainer to the court, with no specific injury or ailment looking to be treated.

Baris’ physical condition worsened throughout most of the second set, getting broken twice in the first three games, as Sasikumar capitalized, taking set No. 2 6-1 in just over 25 minutes.

“I just started to not really feel my best out there and I felt like I was fighting more than anything my body and just how I was feeling,” Baris said about the physical challenges he faced in the upper 80-degree heat.

Baris got broken at 1-1 in the third set and quickly fell in a 4-1 hole, before having his tank empty physically, falling in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 3-6, just missing out on a main draw spot in Bloomfield Hills.

“I fought till the end, did what I could but it was definitely a tougher match than just the tennis,” Baris said. “There’s a lot going on physically. So yeah, it’s tough.”

There is, however, a chance Baris makes the main draw if he’s able to secure a ‘Lucky Loser’ spot, where a player already in the main draw pulls out ahead of the next round.

And with more and more professional experience under his belt, Baris sees the matches as a win in the long run, even if the result doesn’t match current expectations.

“I believe I can win any tournament that I’m in. There’s still a lot of tournaments ahead of me.”

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.