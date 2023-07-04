Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY REGION, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police clocked a driver going 111 mph on a highway Tuesday.
Michigan State Police posted a photo of the radar gun to their Twitter page.
According to the hashtags on the post, the speedster was going over 100 mph on I-75—a 70 mph speed zone.
