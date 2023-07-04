Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police clocks driver going over 100 mph on highway

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 4, 2023
BAY REGION, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police clocked a driver going 111 mph on a highway Tuesday.

Michigan State Police posted a photo of the radar gun to their Twitter page.

According to the hashtags on the post, the speedster was going over 100 mph on I-75—a 70 mph speed zone.

