Lansing Police, FBI to provide update on missing 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and the FBI will be providing an update on the 2-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

The press conference is expected to be held in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 4.

Police are continuing to search for a 2-year-old Lansing girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a man Sunday night.

The man believed to have kidnapped her has been taken into police custody, but authorities are still searching for the young girl. The Amber Alert remains active.

The Lansing Police Department announced on social media Monday night that they’ve heard from multiple people that they heard Wynter Cole Smith had been found. The department said the search is still active and is urging residents to not share misinformation.

“As soon as there is news, we will let you know,” the department wrote.

Lansing police officers were joined by Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers Monday night to search a wooded area on Jolly Road, near the apartment where the mother lives.

Authorities are asking people who drive along I-96 and Grand River Avenue between Lansing and Detroit to watch out for anything unusual that could possibly lead to Wynter. The police said the suspect was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on the route between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

The route Lansing Police believe Rashad Trice drove with Wynter Cole Smith. (Lansing Police Department)

“If something catches your attention, even if it seems minor or inconsequential, we ask that you report it to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” the Lansing Police Department wrote.

Pictured below is the model of 2013 white Chevrolet Impala Trice was driving Sunday night.

Lansing Police shared a picture of the car driven by Rashad Trice in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. (Lansing Police Department)

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is described as a Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Rashad Trice (WILX)

Officials said the 22-year-old woman and Trice had a previous relationship together.

Investigators learned Trice left the home after stealing the victim’s Chevrolet Impala and learned that the victim’s daughter, 2-year-old Wynter Smith, was no longer at the home.

Police said Wynter is not Trice’s biological daughter, and they believed Trice kidnapped her.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning to include the stolen car along with the suspect and victim information. The alert is still active.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department found the stolen vehicle at about 5 a.m. Monday. The suspect fled from police and eventually came to a stop after colliding with another St. Clair Shores police vehicle. According to authorities, Trice resisted police and was arrested.

A St. Clair Shores police officer received medical treatment for his injuries from the crash and was discharged. Trice also received injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Wynter was not found in the car and is still missing. Her grandmother said her father is away at college in Tennessee and is devastated knowing his daughter is missing.

“He’s not taking this well at all,” said Sharen Eddings. “It’s like his brain just shut down. So, I’m really trying to talk to him and get him home. I just gave him instructions on who he needs to call.”

The missing child is now being coordinated by the FBI Field Office in Lansing.

Anyone with information on Wynter Cole Smith’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI posted a missing person poster Tuesday morning with the latest information on Wynter.

(FBI)

The investigation is ongoing.

